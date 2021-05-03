Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau & More Join Epic Netflix Series ‘1899’ From ‘Dark’ Creators

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has been finalized on 1899, the major European Netflix series from Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar.

Joining the previously announced Emily Beecham are: Aneurin Barnard (The Goldfinch), Andreas Pietschmann (Dark), Miguel Bernardeau (Elite), Maciej Musial (The Witcher), Anton Lesser (Game Of Thrones), Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen (The Rain), Rosalie Craig (London Road), Clara Rosager (The Rain), Maria Erwolter (The Ritual), Yann Gael (Sakho & Mangane), Mathilde Ollivier (Overlord), José Pimentão (Al Berto), Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards and Alexandre Willaume.

Production is now underway on the mystery drama series in a newly-built, state of the art virtual production stage housed at Babelsberg Studios in Germany. The ‘LED Volume’ is the largest such facility in Europe. You can read our exclusive deep-dive into the series and its tech with creators Friese and Odar as well as Netflix here.

The international cast, who hail from countries including Spain, Denmark, Germany the UK and more, reflect the spirit of the 8 x 60 series, which is fully pan-European, and dialogue will be filmed in each actor’s native language. The show follows a group of migrants from various backgrounds leaving Europe on a steamship to start new lives in the United States. When they encounter another migrant ship adrift on the open sea, an unexpected event turns their journey into a terrifying nightmare.

Mind-bending time-travel show Dark was a critical hit for Netflix, running for three seasons and culminating in June last year.