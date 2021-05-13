Amy Poehler’s ‘Baking It’, Spinoffs From ‘Top Chef’ & ‘Below Deck’ Cooked Up For Peacock

Peacock is preparing a slew of spinoffs of hit non-scripted NBCU series.

The streamer has ordered spinoffs of Top Chef and Below Deck as well as Baking It, from Amy Poehler and the team behind Making It, and is becoming the home of American Ninja Warrior Junior, which was previously at Universal Kids.

This comes after Jenny Groom, EVP, Unscripted at NBCUniversal, told Deadline that it was looking to order a number of spinoffs of NBC unscripted series for Peacock in our recent State of the Non-Scripted Business feature.

As revealed by Deadline last month, Below Deck Down Under is one of these spinoffs. The series, a spinoff of the hit Bravo reality series, will showcase the upstairs/downstairs of a real working super-yacht in Australia.

The series is produced by 51 Minds with Nadine Rajabi, Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Cristina Lopez, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein as exec producers.

Rod Aissa, EVP Unscripted, Documentary & Lifestyle, recently told Deadline that he considers Below Deck a “perfect” reality series and that it was looking at spinoffs for the streamer.

“You have people coming in for a week, so there’s always new characters that come in, in terms of the guests,” he said. “You have a crew that is getting to know each other, and relationships are evolving over the course of the season. You have these drop-dead gorgeous backdrops — you just want to be there, and you want to be on the boat, and you want it to be served by these great people that are running the boat.”

Amy Poehler’s DIY competition series Making It is getting an appropriately titled cake-based spinoff Baking It. Peacock has ordered six episodes of the show from Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Poehler, Nicolle Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend and Dave Becky serve as executive producers.

The holiday event series sees teams of two talented home bakers compete with their most delectable savory and sweet edible creations for a cash prize with judges including three opinionated real-life grandmas, who happen to be fantastic bakers themselves.

The streamer has not revealed the hosts of the show but said Parks & Recreation star Poehler would hand the hosting reigns over to “two celebrity friends”.

Top Chef Family Style is a spinoff of the Bravo reality series. It will be hosted by Meghan Trainor, who recently signed a cross-platform overall deal with NBCU with James Beard Award winner and cookbook author Marcus Samuelsson as head judge.

The family culinary competition will feature talented young chefs who will each team up with an adult family member partner to compete for a chance to be crowned champions. It is produced by Magical Elves with Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Hillary Olsen and showrunner Claire Kosloff serving as executive producers.

Finally, American Ninja Warrior Junior is moving from Universal Kids to Peacock. The kids spinoff of the competition series has been handed a three season order with 15 episodes ordered.

Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila will return as hosts, alongside sideline reporter Victoria Arlen. It is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions with Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Frank Sinton and Jackson Nguyen serving as executive producers. Sharalynn Cornwall serves as co-executive producer.