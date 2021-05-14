‘America’s Got Talent’ Scores Extreme Spinoff On NBC

America’s Got Talent, one of NBC’s longest running reality series, is getting a spinoff and it’s going to be extreme.

The network has ordered AGT: Extreme from Simon Cowell and his Syco Entertainment company and Fremantle.

The series will showcase the most outrageous and jaw-dropping daredevil acts. Each week extreme contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, wacky and craziest stunts to vie for the ultimate title.

Cowell will serve as one of the judges.

AGT has had some wild acts over the years but this will bring some of the more outlandish together. It is the latest U.S. spinoff of the series, which is based on the British format of the same name. There was previously AGT: The Champions in 2019 and a number of kids and international spinoffs have aired around the world.

It will air midseason of summer. AGT is going into its 16th season in June

AGT: Extreme will be co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.