‘American Song Contest’, U.S. Version Of Eurovision, Tunes Up For NBC

An American version of Eurovision, the biggest international singing competition, is heading to NBC.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The broadcaster has boarded American Song Contest, which is being produced by the team behind the Eurovision Song Contest, Propagate and Universal Television Alternative Studio. It is expected to air midseason or summer on NBC.

Last August, the organizers of Eurovision, which is somewhat of a campy affair that sees singers from different European countries compete against each other in a sing off, revealed that they were plotting an American version.

The U.S. version will feature live original musical performances, representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation’s capital, competing to win the country’s vote for the Best Original Song.

It will include solo artists, duos, DJs and bands from a variety of styles and genres.

The live competition consists of three rounds as the acts compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious.

Eurovision, which is organized by the European Broadcasting Union, has been running for 65 years. This year’s event, which is held in the Netherlands, will hold its final on May 22.

American Song Contest will be produced by Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Peter Settman and Ola Melzig alongside Propagate’s Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Gregory Lipstone.