‘American Idol’ Renewed For Season 5 At ABC

American Idol will be back to burst out another tune.

The singing competition has been renewed for a fifth season at ABC – taking its total run of seasons to 20.

This comes ahead of the season finale on Sunday May 23.

The series, which is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment, was one of the first shows to bring back live audiences after the pandemic hit productions.

There’s no official news on whether judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest will return but the Disney-owned network is confident that they will back for next year. Last year, the show was renewed in May and the judges were resigned in August so it’s not a surprise.

ABC said that American Idol is averaging 9.4M viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing across linear and digital platforms and that it ranks as the number one series in its two-hour time slot and the season’s number four unscripted series with total viewers.

The show has weathered a few issues this season as well including earlier this week kicking off finalist Caleb Kennedy after a video surfaced online that showed him sitting next to someone wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and Cecil Ray Baker, who was charged with burglary of habitation after exiting the show.

Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment.

