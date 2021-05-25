‘American Idol’: Arthur Gunn Explains Last-Minute Decision To Drop Out Of Season Finale

Arthur Gunn has broken his silence about why he was a no-show at Sunday’s American Idol season finale.

The Season 18 contestant had been booked to perform a duet of “Every Day Is a Winding Road” and “If It Makes You Happy” with Crow on ABC’s live show, but bowed out at the last minute. Top 16 contestant Graham DeFranco stepped in in Gunn’s place, but no reason was given.

Late Monday, alongside a photo of a mural that reads “Aspire to inspire others and the universe will take note,” Gunn posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, citing “personal morals” and “unpleasant environmental experiences” for his absence.

“Well, let’s just say I missed my opportunity to sing with legendary @sherylcrow,” Gunn wrote. “What happened is not much to discuss at this point. I would like to make it up and invite @sherylcrowto perform couple of songs on the July 30th at @thecotillion. It was last minute decision but I couldn’t help but say no cause of some personal morals and values due to unpleasant environmental experiences.”

“It’s not necessary to state it, it is what it is, so I felt like I had to move on,” he continued. “It’s not the show to blame, they were there long before nor anyone related to show. I’m grateful for @americanidol for have given me this platform and helped me to reach out to you all. sometimes things happens and it happens for a reason I guess. I feel upset about it as much as all you might have, and I’m sorry if I did let down anyone but I felt like all these confrontations didn’t need to happen at the show, so I just had to move on from there, sometimes all we can do is move on!!!”

Gunn, a previous Idol runner-up, had won a comeback competition to earn a spot on this year’s season finale.