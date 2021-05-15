Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Team On Making An Original Musical For A Modern Audience – Contenders TV

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Contenders TV: ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ On Now; ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ Up Next
Read the full story

‘American Housewife’ Cast Get Shoutout From Patricia Heaton Over Show’s Cancellation: “It’s Unfair They Don’t Get A Proper Send-off”

American Housewife
Katy Mixon and Diedrich Bader  Michael Ansell/ABC

In the history of television, there has been one milestone that sets shows apart, hitting the 100-episode mark. The series that make that earn the title of long-running hits and a shot at a long afterlife in off-network syndication and, as of recently, on streaming.

ABC comedy American Housewife hit the 100-episode mark in February. A couple of months later, it was canceled by ABC after five seasons. The cancellation came yesterday, a month and a half after the Season 5 finale, denying the show a sendoff of any kind.

Following the news of ABC’s decision, American Housewife cast members Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly and Season 5 addition Holly Robinson Peete lamented the show’s end on Twitter.

The actors got support from Patricia Heaton, who starred on two long-running comedy series that received proper sendoffs, CBS’ Everybody Loves Raymond and ABC’s The Middle.

“Shoutout to my friends on American Housewife. Great group of hilarious and lovely people,” Heaton wrote. “It’s tough – there are no guarantees, even on a successful, highly- rated show. It’s unfair they don’t get a proper send-off, but that’s showbiz, as they say.”

American Housewife, starring Katy Mixon, was a reliable utility player for ABC, delivering solid ratings in multiple time slots around the schedule. It also was the only ABC scripted series this season to be off by just single-digits vs. last season in both Live+ Same Day adults 18-49 and total viewers vs. double-digit declines for the rest of the network’s portfolio.

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad