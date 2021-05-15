‘American Housewife’ Cast Get Shoutout From Patricia Heaton Over Show’s Cancellation: “It’s Unfair They Don’t Get A Proper Send-off”

In the history of television, there has been one milestone that sets shows apart, hitting the 100-episode mark. The series that make that earn the title of long-running hits and a shot at a long afterlife in off-network syndication and, as of recently, on streaming.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

ABC comedy American Housewife hit the 100-episode mark in February. A couple of months later, it was canceled by ABC after five seasons. The cancellation came yesterday, a month and a half after the Season 5 finale, denying the show a sendoff of any kind.

Following the news of ABC’s decision, American Housewife cast members Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly and Season 5 addition Holly Robinson Peete lamented the show’s end on Twitter.

The actors got support from Patricia Heaton, who starred on two long-running comedy series that received proper sendoffs, CBS’ Everybody Loves Raymond and ABC’s The Middle.

“Shoutout to my friends on American Housewife. Great group of hilarious and lovely people,” Heaton wrote. “It’s tough – there are no guarantees, even on a successful, highly- rated show. It’s unfair they don’t get a proper send-off, but that’s showbiz, as they say.”

American Housewife, starring Katy Mixon, was a reliable utility player for ABC, delivering solid ratings in multiple time slots around the schedule. It also was the only ABC scripted series this season to be off by just single-digits vs. last season in both Live+ Same Day adults 18-49 and total viewers vs. double-digit declines for the rest of the network’s portfolio.

Shoutout to my friends on #AmericanHousewife. Great group of hilarious and lovely people. It’s tough – there are no guarantees, even on a successful, highly- rated show. It’s unfair they don’t get a proper send-off, but that’s showbiz, as they say. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) May 15, 2021

Sorry to say that #AmericanHousewife will not be returning for another season

It was an absolute honor to work w the entire cast (new&original) the crew and the writers and i want to thank our fans for all your support over the years

I’ll miss playing Greg

He was a sweet man

❤️✌🏼 — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) May 14, 2021

can’t even think of words right now at all. guess for now, i want to thank all of u 4 watching, even w our endless time slot switches 😭 everyday on set of #AmericanHousewife was pure magic. i can’t fathom i won’t be going home to Stage 23 anymore. we love you so much. thank you. — meg donnelly (@ImMegDonnelly) May 14, 2021

So sad to hear today that this awesome show will not get a farewell season.😢 📺 💔

I only had a chance to do a handful of episodes but boy were they fun! Congratulations on an excellent run, guys! Thank you cast and crew for welcoming me so warmly🙏🏽 A BLAST!#AmericanHousewife pic.twitter.com/Xv9fKuxpS5 — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) May 15, 2021