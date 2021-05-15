‘American Housewife’ Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly & More Reflect On Series’ Cancellation By ABC

American Housewife will end its run on ABC, the network revealed on Friday.

The family comedy, which stars Katy Mixon, was one of the five shows on the chopping block. ABC also cancelled For Life, Rebel, Call Your Mother and Mixed-ish. American Housewife also stars Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio and Ali Wong.

Here are reactions from some of the American Housewife cast and executive producer Aaron Kaplan:

can’t even think of words right now at all. guess for now, i want to thank all of u 4 watching, even w our endless time slot switches 😭 everyday on set of #AmericanHousewife was pure magic. i can’t fathom i won’t be going home to Stage 23 anymore. we love you so much. thank you. — meg donnelly (@ImMegDonnelly) May 14, 2021

Sorry to say that #AmericanHousewife will not be returning for another season

It was an absolute honor to work w the entire cast (new&original) the crew and the writers and i want to thank our fans for all your support over the years

I’ll miss playing Greg

He was a sweet man

❤️✌🏼 — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) May 14, 2021