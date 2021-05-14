‘American Housewife’ Canceled By ABC After 5 Seasons

ABC has opted not to pick up comedy series American Housewife for a sixth season, the highest-rated ABC show not to get a renewal this year.

American Housewife, which went through some behind-the-scenes drama last summer, has been a strong utility player, delivering reliable ratings in multiple time slots as it was moved around the schedule. It also has proven to be resilient and is the only ABC scripted series to be off by just single-digits vs. last season in both Live+ Same Day adults 18-49 and total viewers vs. double-digit declines for the rest of the network’s portfolio.\

Created by Sarah Dunn, American Housewife stars Katy Mixon as a mother of three raising her flawed family in a wealthy Connecticut town. Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly and Daniel DiMaggio also star.

American Housewife hails from Kapital Entertainment and ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios. The series recently hit the 100-episode mark, which would help it monetize the library off-network and on streaming. As a fully owned by Disney series, American Housewife would’ve added value for the company by producing another season of originals for ABC.

