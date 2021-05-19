American Cinematheque Announces Aero Theatre’s Reopening & New Partnership With Loz Feliz 3

American Cinematheque announced on Wednesday that the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica will reopen on June 10, also teasing a new partnership with the Los Feliz 3.

Marking the special occasion of the Aero’s reopening is a special advance screening of In the Heights, Jon M. Chu’s anticipated adaptation of the stage musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, which opens in theaters nationwide the following day. On June 14, the Aero will have Edgar Wright’s debut documentary, The Sparks Brothers, on your favorite band’s favorite band, fronted by Ron and Russell Mael. Then, throughout the rest of the month, the American Cinematheque will continue to celebrate the return of the theatrical experience with special 70mm screenings of classics such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, Vertigo and Lawrence of Arabia, as well as contemporary large-format films, including Tenet and The Master.

Recently, the American Cinematheque also partnered with the Los Feliz 3 Theatre, which will be open 7 days a week starting in late July, presenting films, as well as Q&As and special events. The partnership between the non-profit and the Los Feliz theatre has allowed it to install reel-to-reel 35mm projectors.

The Egyptian Theatre, like the Aero, has long seen films and events programmed by The American Cinematheque, but that historic site—which was acquired by Netflix in May—will remain closed down for renovations until late 2022. Those impatiently awaiting the Egyptian’s return can perhaps take solace in the fact that the American Cinematheque will soon be selling 25 chairs from the theatre, all of which are numbered and will come with a Certificate of Authenticity. Soon, the Cinematheque will also be selling a limited number of specially designed lucite-encased pieces of the actual Egyptian Theatre screen, which will be signed by an assortment of filmmakers.

“After over a year away from our beloved cinemas, the American Cinematheque is thrilled to welcome its members and film lovers back to the Aero, and we are so excited to offer great screenings and programming through our new location in Los Feliz,” said American Cinematheque Executive Director Ken Scherer. “It has been a challenging year, but we are committed now more than ever to celebrating the magic of the movies and encourage everyone to enjoy our great line-up of events coming up this summer.”

As it reopens, The Aero will be following all necessary Covid health and safety guidelines, including strict cleaning protocols. For the time being, the theatre will operate at limited capacity to ensure the safety of guests and employees.

Check out a sizzle reel highlighting the Aero’s reopening above.