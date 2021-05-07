AMC Networks Posts Softer Q1 Revenue On Advertising And Licensing Slide, But Profit Beats Wall Street Forecasts

AMC Networks reported a 6% downturn in revenue during the first quarter due to a slump in advertising and content licensing, but earnings per share beat Wall Street forecasts.

Total revenue of $691.7 million fell from $734.4 million in the year-earlier period, missing analysts’ consensus estimate of $722.3 million.

Earnings per share, though, topped the Street at $2.02, or $2.98 on an adjusted basis. Analysts on average were expecting $1.87

A dropoff in advertising hurt the results, with ad revenues decreasing 7% to $199 million. The company blamed “shifts in the timing of the airing of original programming” and lower delivery. Higher pricing and ad-supported streaming growth helped offset the declines.

Distribution revenue decreased 6% to $375 million, while content licensing revenue plunged 54%. The licensing line was hit by the timing and availability of original

programming as well as production delays due to Covid-19.

Subscription revenues proved a bright spot, increasing 14% on growth in streaming revenue. Unlike media rivals laying out billions to challenge Netflix in the general-entertainment arena, AMC Networks has focused on a portfolio of targeted streaming outlets. The portfolio includes Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and ALLBLK. In its earnings release, the company said it is on-track to reach subscriber targets of 9 million total streaming subscribers by the end of 2021.

Media companies like AMC Networks, Discovery, ViacomCBS and others are navigating through a complicated operating environment. Viewership of traditional linear TV continues to decline and customers are cutting the cord at a steady pace. Those trends are putting pressure on decades-long margins from pay-TV carriage and advertising. In migrating toward direct-to-consumer streaming, companies can control more of the revenue but they risk alienating distribution partners in the process.

“The transition of the company to be the worldwide leader in targeted streaming on the strength of our focused, strong content continues on track,” CEO Josh Sapan said in the earnings release. “The support of our distribution partners for our streaming efforts and our advanced advertising strides are providing us with both stability and momentum.”

Also in the quarter, the company changed the way it reports financial results. Reflecting its new emphasis on streaming, it put that portfolio as well as IFC Films, which were previously in the International and Other division, in Domestic Operations.