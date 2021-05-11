Amazon YA Drama ‘Panic’ Gets Original Audio Spinoff From Sister Company Audible

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon is launching its next YA drama Panic later this month.

The series, which stars Camron Jones, Ray Nicholson and Olivia Welch, is also getting an audio companion series, Panic: Ghosts and Legends.

Amazon Prime Video sister company Audible has ordered an original three part “novella” written by Lauren Oliver, author of the book that the series is based on.

It will also launch on May 28 and will feature the voices of the cast members Jones, Nicholson and Welch.

Panic is centered around a legendary game played by graduating seniors in the middle-of-nowhere town of Carp, where the stakes are high and the payoff is even higher: after a series of challenges ranging from sleeping in a haunted house to running across a highway blindfolded, one winner takes home a cash prize in the tens of thousands at the end of the summer. Participating players are sworn to secrecy, which means little is known of Panic’s history. Until now.

Panic: Ghosts and Legends will give listeners a look into the game where the stakes are high and the payoff is even higher. Each part follows a former player of the legendary game, Panic.

Each of these three stories follows a former player connected to one of the game’s lingering mysteries—a ghost of Panic past, a legend. The audio series will feature the quiet, unassuming kid who may have started it all, the golden boy who’d do anything to win and the underestimated cheerleader who brought decades of family history into this dangerous game.

Rachel Ghiazza, EVP, Head of US Content at Audible, said, “As ever, we’re thrilled to partner with our sister division Amazon Studios on Panic: Ghosts and Legends, the latest multi-faceted story to come to life in uniquely different but complementary ways across formats. As with Carnival Row and Evil Eye before it, this project will give audiences a fully immersive and dynamic experience within the universe of Panic, the series and bestselling novel. Lauren Oliver has created a spellbinding and vibrant story with so many avenues for great storytelling; we can’t wait to expand on it for listeners around the globe.”

Lauren Oliver added, “I am so excited to see the world of Panic expand into other formats for Amazon. I wanted to take advantage of the Audible format to give the feeling of stories repeated through generations and it was great to show the evolution of the game through some of its most notorious former players.”