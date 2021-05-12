Amazon Acquires Action-Adventure Spec ‘Valor’ From Jeff Chan & Andrew Rhymer, 87North Producing

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Amazon Studios has picked up the original action-adventure spec script Valor from writers Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer. Kelly McCormick and David Leitch of 87North are on board to produce the feature.

In Valor, a marauding warrior from a popular video game dies in a freak accident. He is reincarnated in our world and discovers the god he’s always worshipped turns out to be a 13-year-old Asian kid from New Jersey adjusting to life with a single parent. The project is billed as a four-quadrant family movie, repping 87North’s first foray in that space. Word is Amazon picked up the project for high six figures.

Chan and Rhymer are currently writing and will direct Netflix’s Girls & Boys with Kenya Barris and Antoni Porowski (Queer Eye) producing, as well as Singles Day for New Line Cinema with Good Fear producing. Previously, they wrote and directed the romantic comedy Plus One which won the audience award at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019 and starred Maya Erskine, Jack Quaid and Beck Bennett.

87North recently produced the Universal R-rated action movie Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk and are currently in post-production on Sony’s Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock. Leitch is also directing that action movie which is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka. Bullet Train follows five assassins who find themselves on a fast-moving train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between.

Chan and Rhymer are repped by Verve, Anonymous Content and attorney Kim Jaime.

We also told you recently that Amazon scooped up another 87North scripted project: Kat Wood’s female assassin script Ruby.

Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and Hobbs & Shaw, counts over $2.2 billion at the WW B.O.