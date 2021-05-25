Amazon To Stream National Theatre Shows Including ‘Fleabag’ & Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Frankenstein’

Amazon has partnered with the National Theatre to stream four of its highest-profile recorded stage shows in the UK and Ireland.

Launching on June 11, the shows will include Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, which she performed at Wyndham’s Theatre in the West End, and Danny Boyle’s staging of Frankenstein, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller.

The other two performances are Hamlet with Cumberbatch, directed by Lyndsey Turner and filmed at the Barbican in 2015, and Ian McKellen On Stage, in which McKellen performs extracts from some of his most iconic performances.

Martin Backlund, head of content, UK, Ireland and Nordics, at Amazon Prime Video, said: “The cream of UK acting talent so often started their career in theatre, and we want to shine a light on the incredible heritage we have here.”

Lisa Burger, joint CEO of the National Theatre, added: “As theatre-makers continue to be impacted by the pandemic, this will also enable us to further support the artists behind the work. Audiences will have the best seat in the house for some of the most popular British productions of the last decade.”