Amazon Lines Up TV Adaptation Of Sci-Fi Podcast ‘From Now’ With Richard Madden & Brian Cox Aboard As Exec Producers

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has won rights to adapt QCode sci-fi podcast series, From Now, as a TV series. Golden Globe winners Richard Madden (Game Of Thrones) and Brian Cox (Succession) will serve as executive producers.

The podcast series, which stars Cox and Madden, debuted in late December 2020 and peaked at number two overall in the Apple Podcast charts.

Madden and Cox play identical twin brothers separated by time. The story chronicles the aftermath of their historic reunion when astronaut Edward Fitz’s (Madden) spacecraft suddenly reappears in Earth’s orbit after having gone missing 35 years earlier — and Edward emerges looking the exact same age as when he left.

The podcast was created by Rhys Wakefield, who starred in season three of HBO’s True Detective and William Day Frank, who produced the 2019 comedy thriller Berserk, directed by Wakefield. The duo will adapt the series for TV.

Madden, Cox, Wakefield, and Frank will serve as executive producers. Rob Herting and Dave Henning will executive-produce on behalf of QCode. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Justin Levy will executive-produce under their Automatik banner.

Madden, who is currently shooting the Russo brothers’ global thriller series Citadel for Amazon, will next be seen in Chloe Zhao’s film The Eternals, which is set for a Nov 2021 release from Disney. Cox is currently shooting season three of HBO hit Succession and writing his autobiography, which will be published in October in the UK and in 2022 in the U.S.

Madden is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Cox is repped by Paradigm, Conway Van Gelder Grant, and Insight Entertainment. Wakefield is represented by ICM Partners, Grandview, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Frank’s reps are Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.