Amazon To Launch Nicola Adams Doc ‘Lioness’ In UK & Ireland

EXCLUSIVE: Lioness, the feature documentary about Olympic boxing champions Nicola Adams that Deadline first revealed in February, will be launched by Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland this summer.

The project will chart Adams’ rise from the streets of Leeds to being a boxing champion as well as a notably rare LGBT sports figure. Adams has been a full participant. It comes from producers Salon Pictures, the company behind McQueen, and director Helena Coan, whose credits include Audrey. Nick Taussig and Annabel Wigoder are producing with Laure Vaysse of Rep Productions (Billie). Film Constellation is handling international sales.

“Nicola is a trailblazer and her story is one that will inspire audiences of all backgrounds,” said Martin Backlund, Head of Content, UK Prime Video. “Lioness examines Nicola’s life spent fighting fierce competitors, prejudice and adversity and her determination to never give up. We couldn’t be happier to share her story, and her boundless resilience and optimism, with Prime Video customers in the UK and Ireland later this summer.”