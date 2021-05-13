Amazon Eyes Fall Date For Recent Camila Cabello ‘Cinderella’ Acquisition

Amazon’s recent pick-up of Sony’s Camila Cabello musical movie Cinderella will hit the streamer this fall in 240 countries.

As Deadline first told you last week, Sony decided to license worldwide (sans China) to Amazon instead of going with a summer theatrical release. Many reasons I heard for the sale, one being the continued closure of Latin American box office markets due the pandemic (except for Mexico), and I heard the streamer was mad for the movie which stars Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan and was directed by Kay Cannon.

“Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast. Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world. We couldn’t be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon’s reimagination of this classic story,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

Pic was also written by Cannon. Producers are Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and EPs are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

Note that even though Amazon drops movies on Prime, they also give them a limited theatrical release during their debut weekends on the service.