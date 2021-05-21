Amazon Lands ‘Call My Agent!’ Brit Remake For UK & Ireland; Kelly Macdonald, Helena Bonham Carter To Make Cameos

Amazon Prime Video has locked UK and Ireland rights to the forthcoming British remake of hit French series Call My Agent!

As Deadline revealed John Morton (W1A) is writing and directing the first two episodes and executive producing the series, which will star Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed Prasanna Puwanarajah, Jim Broadbent, and more.

Today, Kelly Macdonald, Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Williams have been confirmed as joining the cast for cameo appearances. Filming is now underway in London.

The original series, which was broadcast on French network France 2 and found global success on Netflix, chronicled how a Parisian talent agency’s employees must scramble to keep their star clients happy and their business afloat after the sudden death of their founder. The remake’s Anglicisations will include a greater focus on Transatlantic industry relationships, and include nods to Brit obsessions such as the class system.

“It’s great to be working with Amazon Prime Video who support creativity and gives us the freedom to put our own distinctively British stamp on the series,” said John Morton. “It’s a privilege to be working with an extraordinary cast, along with some star-studded cameos, who together represent the best of Britain’s talent.”

“Call My Agent! has been a runaway hit; we’re delighted to have worked hand in hand with the creative teams behind the show to bring a uniquely British slant for Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland,” said Martin Backlund, Head of Content, UK, Ireland and Nordics at Prime Video. “The incredible ensemble cast, coupled with the talented team behind the cameras, means it’s sure to be something special, and we’re looking forward to seeing how our customers respond.”

Executive Producers are David Davoli, Samantha Thomas, Steven Thibault, and Aaron L. Gilbert for Bron Studios, Christian Baute, Frank Calderon, and Laurence Lenica for Headline Pictures, and David Tanner from Turbine Studios. Sarah Curtis is a producer and Ben Rimmer is a co-producer, with BRON’s Emma Fleischer on as supervising producer. Call My Agent! original producers, Aurélien Larger and Harold Valentin of Mother Productions, and Dominique Besnehard and Michel Feller of Mon Voisin Productions, are also executive producers. Bron Studios is producing and co-financing. Headline Pictures is co-producing.