Alok Vaid-Menon Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Alok Vaid-Menon has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas.

The author, performer, and public speaker, also known as ALOK, has performed at more than 500 venues in more than 40 countries. They are known for a distinctive performance style that integrates poetry, comedy and lecture to explore themes of trauma, belonging and the human condition.

ALOK’s most recent work as an author is Beyond the Gender Binary, which has been described as “a clarion call for a new approach to gender in the 21st century.” The book, based on their own experiences as a gender non-conforming artist, was published by Penguin Random House in June 2020.

Before that, ALOK penned Femme In Public, a poetry collection that examined anti-trans violence, loss, grief and personal freedom.

On screen, they have appeared in HBO’s late-night sketch series Random Acts of Flyness and the 2016 documentary The Trans List. ALOK is also the creator of the #DeGenderFashion movement, which they brought into the spotlight at the Business of Fashion Voices Conference in 2019.

They have been recognized on NBC’s Pride 50 list of influential change makers in the LGBTQ community, among other accolades.