Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell To Interview Joe Biden In Advance Of Vaccine Town Hall

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Hollywood Gang, Solipsist Films Land Allan Topol Novel ‘A Woman Of Valor;’ Michael Steinberg Scripting

Courtesy Allan Topol

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Gang and Solipsist Films have acquired rights to A Woman of Valor, the best-selling novel from D.C. lawyer-turned-author Allan Topol. Michael Steinberg (The Water Dance, The Cave) has been tapped to develop it into a series format and set it up.

Steinberg will be Executive Producer along with Hollywood Gang’s Gianni Nunari and Solipsist’s Stephen L’Heureux.

Courtesy Allan Topol

The series will focus on the tale of Leora Baruch, who was recruited as a child and trained for a lifetime of vengeance as a deep cover member of M-18–Israel’s feared anti-terrorist force. Topol has penned 22 thriller novels all residing in an interconnect spy universe with characters that cross agencies, countries and timelines with geopolitical intrigue, including Spy Dance, Dark Ambition, Conspiracy and Enemy Of My Enemy. Topol is represented at The Lichtman Group.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad