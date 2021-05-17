‘All Rise’s Dee Harris-Lawrence, Marg Helgenberger & More Celebrate Legal Drama Upon Cancellation At CBS

The fashionable crew of judges, lawyers of CBS’s All Rise will not return for a third season. After CBS revealed on Saturday that it has cancelled the Simone Missick-fronted legal drama after two seasons, co-showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence, writer Lucy Luna, cast members Marg Helgenberger and Lindsey Gort celebrated their time on the series on social media.

“My admiration, love and respect to this hardworking cast, crew & badass writers of @AllRiseCBS this season,” Harris-Lawrence tweeted. “Determined to tell impt & impactful stories through a pandemic, with a diverse cast, headed up by a Blk Female Judge. The 1st on CBS.”

Created by Gregg Spottiswood, All Rise followed the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

The series, which made a splash with its entirely virtual season one finale amid the Covid-19 outbreak, took on the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement in its sophomore season.

Helgenberger, who appears as Lisa Benner, also reflected on the series cancellation.

“I will miss playing with this amazing bunch of folks, along with the entire company of @AllRiseCBS,” Helgenberger tweeted. “I’m proud to have been part of storytelling that illuminated injustices within the court system & policing.”

On Saturday, Lindsey Gort, who appeared as Amy Quinn shared a statement on Twitter in which she thanks CBS and Warner Bros. for giving the All Rise team the opportunity tell stories about “BLM and corrupt police.” While she acknowledged that “sometimes there’s a bigger picture than ratings,” she encouraged viewers to tune into the series final episodes, with the finale set to air Monday, May 24.

