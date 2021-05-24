‘All American’ Spinoff & Ava DuVernay’s ‘Naomi’ Picked Up To Series By The CW

The CW is starting to make decision about new series for the 2021-22 broadcast season.

The network has picked up All American: Homecoming and Naomi to series.

It comes as the youth-skewing broadcaster had tough decisions to make over which projects to pick up. Powerpuff, a live-action reboot of the hit cartoon, is being reworked and re-piloted off-cycle, while the Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift remains in consideration.

Black Lightning spinoff Painkiller and Jennie Snyder Urman’s millennial nun dramedy Our Ladies of Brooklyn are not moving forward.

The All American spinoff and Ava DuVernay’s superhero project join a reboot of classic sci-fi drama The 4400 straight-to-series. The CW is set to unveil its full fall schedule and midseason 2022 programming on Tuesday.

2021-22 The CW New Series

All American: Homecoming, which is spun off from the buzzy eponymous drama, is written and exec produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. The young-adult sports drama is set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience. It follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College.

The planted-spinoff sees Geffri Maya reprise her role as Simone Hicks. Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker and Camille Hyde also star.

Okoro Carroll exec produces alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Robbie Rogers. Michael Schultz directed the pilot spinoff episode, which airs in All American’s third season later this summer. The series comes from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Naomi, is written and exec produced by Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer/co-EP Jill Blankenship.

It follows a teenage girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the Multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Kaci Walfall stars as the title character alongside Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers and Aidan Gemme.

Based on the eponymous comic book series that debuted in 2019, co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and illustrated by breakout artist Jamal Campbell, Naomi is produced by DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television, with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes also set as EPs. Amanda Marsalis directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode.