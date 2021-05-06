Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Alessandro Nivola Top Ensemble Comedy ‘Spin Me Round’ From Limelight & Duplass Brothers

EXCLUSIVE: Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Alessandro Nivola, Molly Shannon and Lil Rel Howery are set to star in Spin Me Round, an indie comedy directed by Jeff Baena from a script he wrote with Brie. Pic will be produced by the Duplass Brothers Productions and Limelight, the latter of which is fully financing the picture. Production begins next month in Italy.

Molly Shannon, Lil Rel Howery Mega

Tim Heidecker, Ben Sinclair, Fred Armisen, Ayden Mayeri, Debby Ryan, Zach Woods, Ego Nwodim, Lauren Weedman, and Jake Picking round out the cast. Brie plays the manager of the Bakersfield, California franchise of the Italian chain eatery Tuscan Grove. She wins an all-expenses trip to the company’s gorgeous “institute” outside of Florence, Italy, and the chance to meet the restaurant chain’s wealthy and charismatic owner (Nivola). Along with a mismatched group of local American franchise managers, Amber finds a far different adventure than the romantic fantasy she had imagined.

Baena is the writer, producer and director of indie films The Little Hours, Life After Beth, Horse Girl and Joshy, and he co-wrote I Heart Huckabees with David O Russell and created the series Cinema Toast with Duplass Brothers Productions for Showtime. Brie, who co-wrote and produced Horse Girl with Baena, is coming off the Netflix series Glow and most recently starred in the Oscar-nominated Promising Young Woman and Dave Franco’s directorial debut The Rental.

Founded by Chris Parker and Dylan Sellers, Limelight produced the Andy Samberg comedy Palm Springs, has the Ted Melfi-directed The Starling with Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Kline and Chris O’Dowd in post, and is in production on the Hulu limited series Pam and Tommy, about the infamous theft of a sex tape involving newlyweds Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

Run by Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass and Mel Eslyn, Duplass Brothers Productions through its first look HBO deal has upcoming the Bridget Everett-starrer Somebody Somewhere for HBO.