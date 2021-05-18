Alexa Mansour To Recur In Apple TV+ Drama ‘Home Before Dark’; Krista Warner Joins Cast For Netflix’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’

EXCLUSIVE: The Walking Dead: World Beyond alumna Alexa Mansour has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s Home Before Dark.

Set to return on Friday, June 11, the mystery drama is created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik. Season two follows reporter Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince) as she seeks to learn more about a mysterious explosion that hits a local farm. The investigation leads her to fight a powerful and influential corporation, jeopardizing the health of her family and Erie Harbor.

Inspired by real-life young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, Home Before Dark also features Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Aziza Scott, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Rio Mangini.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Dana Fox, Jon M. Chu, Joy Gorman Wettels, Howard Deutch, Dara Resnik, Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, and Sharlene Martin. Home Before Dark is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content.

Mansour will appear as Emma Hathaway, a popular high school student who is very impressed with Izzy (Rogers), one of the younger students at school with whom forms a friendship.

She appeared as Hope Bennett on AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Her credits also include Unfriended: Dark Web, Madam Secretary, Bull, Seal Team, The Resident and How To Get Away With Murder and Law & Order: SVU.

She is repped by UTA, Zero Gravity Management and Karl Austen of Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has added newcomer Krista Warner to its The Lincoln Lawyer cast in a recurring role.

Written and executive produced by David E. Kelley and showrunner Ted Muphrey, The Lincoln Lawyer revolves around Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. The series from Kelley and A+E Studios is based on Michael Connell’ys bestselling novels.

The 10-episode first season is based on the second book in the Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict. Kelley and Humphrey executive produce alongside Connelly and Ross Fineman.

Warner will take on Hayley Haller, the daughter of Garcia-Rulfo’s Mickey Haller and Neve Campbell’s Maggie McPherson. The actress has appeared in independent films, shorts & commercials.