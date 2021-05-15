Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Halston’ Team On Tailoring A 20-Year-Plus Journey To Tell Famed Designer’s Story – Contenders TV

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Contenders TV: ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ On Now; ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ Up Next
Read the full story

Alec Baldwin Again Attacks Cancel Culture On Twitter: “No Code. Just Destroy”

Alec Baldwin
Mega

Alec Baldwin has once again condemned cancel culture, protesting that its practitioners want to “destroy the undeserving and deserving alike.”

“Cancel culture is like a forest fire in constant need of fuel,” the Emmy-winning former 30 Rock star posted on Friday. “Functioning objectively. No prejudice. No code. Just destroy. The deserving and the undeserving alike.”

It’s not the first time Baldwin has attacked cancel culture. In March, he posted on Instagram to defend New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and director Woody Allen.

Baldwin’s latest message comes just months after his own house was subjected to cancel culture. Wife Hilaria Baldwin was under fire for fudging details of her upbringing and using a created accent, including a stumble over the word “cucumber” on the Today Show in 2015.

Hilaria Baldwin eventually admitted she grew up in Boston but spent time in Spain.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad