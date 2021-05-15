Alec Baldwin Again Attacks Cancel Culture On Twitter: “No Code. Just Destroy”

It’s not the first time Baldwin has attacked cancel culture. In March, he posted on Instagram to defend New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and director Woody Allen.

Baldwin’s latest message comes just months after his own house was subjected to cancel culture. Wife Hilaria Baldwin was under fire for fudging details of her upbringing and using a created accent, including a stumble over the word “cucumber” on the Today Show in 2015.

Hilaria Baldwin eventually admitted she grew up in Boston but spent time in Spain.