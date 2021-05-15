Alec Baldwin Again Attacks Cancel Culture On Twitter: “No Code. Just Destroy”
Alec Baldwin has once again condemned cancel culture, protesting that its practitioners want to “destroy the undeserving and deserving alike.”
“Cancel culture is like a forest fire in constant need of fuel,” the Emmy-winning former 30 Rock star posted on Friday. “Functioning objectively. No prejudice. No code. Just destroy. The deserving and the undeserving alike.”
It’s not the first time Baldwin has attacked cancel culture. In March, he posted on Instagram to defend New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and director Woody Allen.
Baldwin’s latest message comes just months after his own house was subjected to cancel culture. Wife Hilaria Baldwin was under fire for fudging details of her upbringing and using a created accent, including a stumble over the word “cucumber” on the Today Show in 2015.
Hilaria Baldwin eventually admitted she grew up in Boston but spent time in Spain.
Cancel culture is like a forest fire in constant need of fuel. Functioning objectively. No prejudice. No code. Just destroy. The deserving and the undeserving alike.
Alec Baldwin Again Attacks Cancel Culture On Twitter: “No Code. Just Destroy”
Alec Baldwin has once again condemned cancel culture, protesting that its practitioners want to “destroy the undeserving and deserving alike.”
“Cancel culture is like a forest fire in constant need of fuel,” the Emmy-winning former 30 Rock star posted on Friday. “Functioning objectively. No prejudice. No code. Just destroy. The deserving and the undeserving alike.”
It’s not the first time Baldwin has attacked cancel culture. In March, he posted on Instagram to defend New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and director Woody Allen.
Baldwin’s latest message comes just months after his own house was subjected to cancel culture. Wife Hilaria Baldwin was under fire for fudging details of her upbringing and using a created accent, including a stumble over the word “cucumber” on the Today Show in 2015.
Hilaria Baldwin eventually admitted she grew up in Boston but spent time in Spain.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.
Read More About:
1 Comment
Sidebar