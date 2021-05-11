Alanis Morissette Musical ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Announces October Return To Broadway

Jagged Little Pill, the Tony Award nominated musical inspired by the Alanis Morissette album, will reopen at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre Thursday, Oct. 21, producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price announced today. Tickets are on sale now.

“Jagged Little Pill is about the complicated and harrowing effects of what it means to be disconnected from one another – and the beautiful, exhilarating healing that can happen when we rally together in those tough moments, to become beacons of vision and empathy for one another,” said Morissette in a statement. “That has never felt more real than during this tumultuous past year, and I could not be more thrilled to glimpse the light at the end of this long tunnel that the live arts community has endured.”

Morissette continued, “This amazing family of Broadway artists will be raising their voices together again on stage this fall – and it will be a tremendous outpouring of many feelings, healing, and service, with our reunion making sure that we burn more brightly and passionately together than ever before.”

At the time of the Broadway suspension on March 12, 2020, the principal cast included Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten and Antonio Cipriano. The principals all reprised their roles from the musical’s world premiere at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gooding, Patten Matthew Murphy

Producers said that any casting updates for the show’s return this Fall will be announced in the coming months.

Prior to the shutdown, the Broadway production had begun previews in November 2019 and opened on December 5, 2019. Jagged Little Pill received 15 nominations for the still-to-be determined Tony Awards, the most of any show of the 2019–2020 season.

As with all the shows that have announced reopenings since New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the go-ahead to full-capacity Broadway performances in the Fall, Jagged Little Pills will follow current Covid guidelines and protocols. Playing schedules may vary from the standard eight-performance Broadway schedule; check purchase sites for details.

Written by Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill uses Morissette’s music to tell the story of The Healys, a “perfectly imperfect” American family striving to hide the cracks beneath the surface. Directed by Diane Paulus, the musical features songs written by Morissette and Glen Ballard such as “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic”, as well as new songs written for the show.

Choreography is by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, with an onstage band under the musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements of Tom Kitt.

“This past year was a heartbreaking and horrible time for our industry, and our entire world at large,” said producers Tiwary, David and Price in a statement, adding that the production will “be putting in place new structures, processes, and support systems at the theater – to help us heal, and make space for one another – in order to strengthen as a company after this long, difficult interim.

They continued, “It’s important that we as a theater community don’t just go back—but go forward, working together to help create a safer, more inclusive, and more equitable Broadway.”