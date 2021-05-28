Al Pacino Presents His Case In ‘American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally’; Lionsgate’s ‘Endangered Species’, ‘Moby Doc’ On Theater Slate For Memorial Day Weekend’ – Specialty Preview

Oscar-winner Al Pacino and Meadow Williams star in American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally, the historical drama hitting select theaters this Memorial Day weekend via Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment. Michael Polish directed the film, which is based on a true story and follows the life of American woman Mildred Gillars (Williams) and her lawyer (Pacino), who struggle to redeem her reputation.

Dubbed “Axis Sally” for broadcasting Nazi propaganda to American troops during World War II, Mildred’s story exposes the dark underbelly of the Third Reich’s hate-filled propaganda machine, her eventual capture in Berlin, and subsequent trial for treason against the United States after the war.

Mitch Pileggi, Thomas Kretschmann, Lala Kent, Carsten Norgaard, and Swen Temmel round out the cast. The pic, which is based on William E. Owen’s novel, Axis Sally Confidential, is also available on-demand. William and Vance Owen’s book Axis Sally Confidential,

Lionsgate

The Lionsgate action-thriller Endangered Species is also debuting in select theaters today. Directed and co-written by MJ Bassett, the film is an adventure tale that unfolds beneath a brutal African sun.

Rebecca Romijn, Philip Winchester, Isabel Bassett, Michael Johnston, Chris Fisher, and Jerry O’Connell star in the film.

Winchester plays Jack Halsey who takes his wife (Romijn), their adult kids, and a friend for a dream vacation in Kenya. But as they venture off alone into a wilderness park, their safari van is flipped over by an angry rhino, leaving them injured and desperate. Then, as two of them go in search of rescue, a bloody, vicious encounter with a leopard and a clan of hyenas incites a desperate fight for survival.

Momentum Pictures

In the Danielle Lessovitz-helmed drama Port Authority, Paul (Fionn Whitehead) arrives at NYC’s dizzying central station with nowhere to go after getting kicked out of his home in central Pennsylvania.

A momentary encounter with Wye (Leyna Bloom), a trans woman of color, leads him to seek her out. Transfixed by her beauty and confidence, a love soon blossoms. But as the two learn more about each other, Paul’s false narratives begin to surface and the double life he lives must be reconciled.

McCaul Lombardi and Christopher “Afrika” Quarles also co-star.

Momentum Pictures is releasing the film in limited theaters this weekend followed by a digital release on June 1.

Greenwich Entertainment

Moby is opening about his life and career in Moby Doc, a surrealist biographical documentary that makes its debut in theaters and on digital platforms today from Greenwich Entertainment. Directed by Rob Gordon Bralver, the film will journey through his turbulent personal life and iconic music from underground punk bands to chart-topping solo artist, and from struggling addict to vegan activist.

The docu promises an unvarnished look at an artist who has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, an activist who has long championed animal rights, and a man whose traumatic childhood shaped him in profound ways. It features a number of interviews including with David Lynch and David Bowie, as well as concert and archival footage.

Magnet Releasing

Jason William Lee’s horror film, Funhouse, is also available in theaters and on-demand via Magnet Releasing this weekend.

In the movie, down and out backup singer and celebrity ex-husband Kasper is invited to compete in the Funhouse, an online ‘Big Brother’ style reality show. To rebrand his image and tarnished reputation, Kasper reluctantly accepts the offer. Together with 7 other C-list celebrities from around the globe, he will compete for the prize of 5 million dollars.

At first, the Funhouse is just as the name suggests, full of wild times, budding friendships, love connections and brewing rivalries. To everyone’s surprise, the fun quickly turns into misery when the first challenge leaves one of the contestants brutally murdered.

The pic stars Valter Skarsgård, Gigi Saul Guerrero and Khamisa Wilsher.