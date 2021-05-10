Temptations Musical ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Resumes Broadway Performances In October

Another Broadway comeback story: The Tony Award-winning Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations will resume Broadway performances on Saturday, October 16 at the Imperial Theatre with what producers are promising will be a gala performance heralding the return of Broadway.

The return date marks the first Saturday opening on Broadway in a decade, producers said. Tickets are on sale now.

The musical, featuring songs of the Temptations as well as some other Motown greats, opened on Broadway Thursday, March 21, 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and shut down along with all other Broadway productions on March 12, 2020, due to the pandemic.

With a book by Dominique Morisseau, Ain’t Too Proud is directed by Des McAnuff directs, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Producers Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce said, “Ain’t Too Proud has been one of the most rewarding experiences of our career, but over the past year, the Temptations’ story of strength, hope, and standing up for justice has taken on an added significance. Our return to the Imperial on Saturday, October 16 will be an epic performance full of love, laughter, and tears of joy, but we know the hard work still lies ahead and we embrace the task whole heartedly.”

The score includes such hits as “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and many more.

Casting for the Broadway return of Ain’t Too Proud will be announced shortly.

The first national touring production of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations will launch this fall and visit more than 50 cities coast-to-coast, including a homecoming to The Temptations’ roots in Detroit.