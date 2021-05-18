‘AHS10’, ‘American Horror Stories,’ ‘Impeachment: ACS’ & ‘Atlanta’ Season 3: FX Chairman John Landgraf Teases Approximate Premiere Dates

New chapters of the American Horror Story and American Crime Story franchises are on the horizon with the latest iterations set to premiere in the summer and early fall.

Ahead of the Disney upfront presentation FX chairman John Landgraf shared approximate premiere months and production updates for titles including AHS10, Impeachment: American Crime Story, Reservation Dogs and Atlanta season three.

Landgraf revealed that American Horror Stories, the spinoff of FX’s long-running American Horror Story series, will bow on Hulu in July, kicking off a slate new scripted titles. The weekly anthology series will spotlight a different horror story each episode. American Horror Story season 10, which Ryan Murphy officially titled Double Feature, will follow its spinoff. The 10 episode season will air on FX and will conclude on Halloween, Landgraf shared.

Slated for an August debut is the eight-episode Sterlin Haro and Taika Waititi comedy Reservation Dogs, followed by an untitled anthology series from BJ Novak set to bow in September.

Also set to make its debut in September is Impeachment: American Crime Story, featuring Beanie Feldstein, Betty Gilpin, Billy Eichner, Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, Clive Owen and Edie Falco.

He also provided press call attendees with an update on Atlanta‘s junior season, noting that the comedy series is currently in production in Paris and Amsterdam. While he did not give a target month for the season three premiere, Landgraf said that Atlanta is eyeing a return to FX for 2022.

“You’re going to have to wait for those dates,” he said.