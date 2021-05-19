‘AEW: Dynamite’ Shifting To TBS in 2022 As All Elite Wrestling Franchise Expands With ‘AEW Rampage’

Turner said Wednesday that TNT’s wrestling series AEW: Dynamite will move to TBS in January 2022. The move comes as TNT is adding the new hourlong series AEW: Rampage, which will debut August 13 at 10 p.m. ET. It too will relocate to TBS with Dynamite in 2022.

Dynamite is currently in the middle of Season 3 on TNT, with a new episode of the All Elite Wrestling series coming tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show will remain on Wednesday nights when it relocates to TBS, Brett Weitz, General Manager, TBS, TNT and truTV, confirmed during a press call this morning.

TNT will debut four new pro wrestling specials annually as part of the new deal announced today, which will culminate with the AEW’s move to TBS next year. Last year, All Elite Wrestling extended its relationship with WarnerMedia through 2023, renewing AEW Dynamite on TNT and planning a new night of programming which became Rampage.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to help Tony Khan expand his wrestling fiefdom across our networks and bring more content to our fans that fits the thrill ride brand of TNT and good time of TBS,” said Sam Linsky, Associate General Manager, SVP, Programming and Operations, TBS, TNT and truTV. “It’s Wednesday. You know what that means.”

AEW: Dynamite was the No. 1 program on Wednesday, May 5, on cable among adults 18-49, a first for the wrestling franchise. TNT said in that in April the show garnered its most-watched episode (1.2 million) since the series launched on the network in October 2019.

“As a lifelong wrestling aficionado who is privileged to present AEW to longtime and new fans alike, it means a lot to me – personally and professionally – to share the news that All Elite Wrestling will call TBS home beginning in 2022,” said Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “The history of wrestling in the United States cannot be told without acknowledging the contributions of TBS, which as WTBS years ago delivered wrestling to the Southeast and eventually to a massive national audience. TBS has the same passion for wrestling today, but will offer AEW and our fans more prime time programming, content and global opportunities that will establish TBS as the world’s undisputed destination for wrestling.”

During the call earlier today, Weitz was asked whether the Turner networks would make a play for any of the WWE franchises. He indicated that the company is content staying in business exclusively with AEW.

“We are delivering to our wrestling audience,” he said. “More wrestling is better for wrestling fans.”