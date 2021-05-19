Adult Swim Orders Series Pick Ups For ‘Royal Crackers’ And ‘Smiling Friends’

Adult Swim announced two all-new original series on Wednesday morning.

Royal Crackers is Jason Ruiz’s first project with the network. It will introduce fans to the Hornsby family in a new half-hour comedy series. Ruiz previously — along with David A Goodman — created Murder Police for Fox.

Adult Swim

Royal Crackers is an animated series that follows two brothers: Stebe, a family man with a wife and child; and Theo Jr., a single, bass guitar player trying to relive his glory days. Together they reside in their comatose father’s house waiting for him to die (which he never does) so they can inherit his cracker company empire. Ruiz serves as executive producer alongside with Seth Cohen. The series is produced by Titmouse and will premiere on Adult Swim in 2022.

The second series is Smiling Friends, an animated take on self-help created by Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel. The pilot for Smiling Friends originally aired during Adult Swim’s 2019 April Fool’s Day stunt to massive fan reaction. On Adult Swim digital platforms, the pilot has generated 1.3M views and is the most watched episode on AdultSwim.com since its release.

‘Smiling Friends’ Adult Swim

In the show, Smiling Friends Inc. lends a helping hand to any city inhabitant who calls its hotline. No matter how absurd the situation, the company sends cynical Charlie and star employee Pim to save the day. Smiling Friends is a quarter-hour animated series that will premiere on Adult Swim later this year.

Cusack’s first show with Adult Swim, YOLO: Crystal Fantasy regularly won the half-hour across ad-supported cable among all adult demos. Additionally, it beat the key late-night competition by mostly double and triple digits among young adult demos. Hadel’s writing credits include YouTube’s Hellbenders.