Adult Swim Has Three Movies In The Works For ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’, ‘The Venture Bros.’ & ‘Metalocalypse’

Three popular Adult Swim series are getting a feature take: Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse and The Venture Bros.

Rather than send the movies straight to Adult Swim’s sister HBO Max immediately, the pics will get a release worldwide on Blu-ray/DVD and PVOD and electronic-sell-through (EST) with a 90-day exclusive window before hitting the streaming service and Adult Swim.

All three of the series were some of the first original productions to air on Adult Swim.

“Leveraging the power of WarnerMedia allows us to deliver original content to our amazingly dedicated and not-shy fans, while also giving our talented series creators an opportunity to tell stories in new and interesting ways,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim.

The new Metalocalypse movie, from co-creators Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha, follows the power-hungry Tribunal as they unveil their secret and deadly “Falconback Project”. This is against a backdrop of a world which is growing embattled in chaos with the menacing Doomstar breaching the Earth’s atmosphere. Meanwhile, the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation? Small pens the series original music, and has served with Blancha as the director, writer, and EP on the series which has clocked 63 episodes on Adult Swim. Metalocalypse first aired on Adult Swim in 2003 and ran for 4 seasons, ending with the half-hour special The Doomstar Requeim in 2013. During its run, Small also produced four albums by the show’s fictional band Dethklok, which have sold 1 million albums-equivalents. The Dethalbum released in September 2007 and debuted at #21 on the Billboard 200 chart. The movie soundtrack will be released on WaterTower Music.

In the The Venture Bros. movie, Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them. The Venture Bros. is created, written and executive produced by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer. The Venture Bros. premiered originally as a pilot in 2003, with the first season airing in August 2004. The series aired 7 seasons and 4 specials over its near 15 year-run and was one of Adult Swim’s longest running series alongside Robot Chicken and Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force will be a continuation of the hit animated series, whereby fans will find out what happens next with Frylock, Meatwad and Master Shake, who consider themselves crime fighters, but the truth is they never fight crime. The series was created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis and follows the strange everyday lives of three human-sized food products living in New Jersey. Aqua Teen Hunger Force premiered with the official launch of Adult Swim in September 2001 and aired 11 total seasons and was the network’s first theatrical release in 2007.