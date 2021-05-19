Adult Swim To Produce Digital Short Series Based On Its Hit Shows Including ‘Rick And Morty’

Adult Swim said Wednesday it is expanding its creative portfolio with the production of four all-new digital short series based on breakout characters from four of the network’s series: Rick and Morty, Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell, Robot Chicken and Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

Each mini spinoff is 8-10 episodes and will be available across Adult Swim’s digital platforms around the world. It comes as the network continues to expand its shows into other formats; earlier this month, Adult Swim confirmed three of its series were getting feature film treatment: Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse and The Venture Bros.

“We see it as our mission to put something hilarious within a fingers’ swipe of anyone on the planet,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, about the digital series. “These shorts are a way to meet the next generation of Adult Swim fans where they are, while giving our creators another format to play in and innovate around.”

Here are the new series descriptions:

THE VINDICATORS – Answer the Vindibeacon and join your old pals Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob as they fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up without Rick and Morty. Executive produced by Erica Rosbe, Sarah Carbiener, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland.

ALABAMA JACKSON – Donald Faison is Alabama Jackson, a smooth-talking time traveler who lands in exactly the wrong place at the wrong time, every time. If he can survive the past long enough to get back to the present, he just might find something he wasn’t looking for—himself. Alabama Jackson is a hilarious action-packed stop-motion animated series created by Donald Faison and Produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

AQUADONK SIDE PIECES – Aquadonk Side Pieces is the long-awaited continuation of the beloved Adult Swim animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force where fans will be bestowed with the gift of learning what happens in the later lives of various side characters and villains such as The Mooninites, The Plutonians, MC Pee Pants, The Frat Aliens, Happy Time Harry, Handbanana, and The Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past. Aquadonk Side Pieces was created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis. The new series will premiere later this year.

YOUR PRETTY FACE IS GOIND TO HELL: THE ANIMATED SERIES – Hell is eternal, and so is the beloved Emmy-nominated cult show Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell as it returns for a fifth season, this time in animated internet shorts. Cruel boss Satan (Matt Servitto), bumbling demon Gary (Henry Zebrowski), and all your other favorites return in America’s beloved workplace comedy set in hell. Expect more laughs, more gore, and maybe a talking animal. Seems like it’s a cartoon they should add a talking animal. Maybe a fish? A Williams Street production, the show is created by Casper Kelly and Dave Willis.