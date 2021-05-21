Adrian Holmes, Nicole Ari Parker, Brad James & Jade Eschete Join ‘At That Age’ NBC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Adrian Holmes (V-Wars), Nicole Ari Parker (Boogie Nights), Brad James (Outer Banks) and Jade Eschete (Really Love) are set as series regulars alongside Sinqua Walls, Emayatzy Corinealdi and Christian Keyes in At That Age, NBC’s ensemble drama pilot from Carla Banks-Waddles, Malcolm D. Lee, Debra Martin Chase and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Created, directed and based on an original idea by Lee and written by Banks-Waddles, At That Age is an exploration of an African-American family’s legacy. After the Cooper family’s golden child suffers a catastrophic event, seven family members face a foundational shift, make life-altering decisions and deal with deep secrets coming to light.

Holmes will play Ellington Cooper, the oldest of the Cooper children and second in command at Cooper Corporation. He’s charming, savvy, confident and has lots of presence and swagger.

Parker is Samantha Cooper, Avery’s wife. She’s smart but has become content to stay at home and reap the benefits of the Cooper wealth and name.

James is Justin Carmichael. Victoria’s husband. He struggles to get the focus and attention of his alpha wife.

Eshete plays Sydney Cooper, Layton’s estranged wife. She has a likeable innocence about her, attracted to wounded souls.

Additionally, Bailey Bass (Avatar 2) will guest star as Kendall Cooper, the strong-willed teenage daughter of a prominent Harlem family.

Banks-Waddles executive produces with Lee via his Blackmaled Productions, and Chase as part of her deal with Universal TV.

At That Age was ordered to pilot in January 2020, but put on hold due to the coronavirus-related production shutdown.

Holmes recently wrapped a starring role in the Netflix vampire drama series V Wars and will next be seen in a recurring role on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. On the film side he was recently seen in Universal’s Skyscraper. Holmes is repped by Play Management and Greene and Associates.

Parker can currently be seen recurring on NBC’s Chicago PD. Other recent TV credits include Fox’s Empire and Star, TVLand’s Younger and Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here. On the big screen, Parker is best known for her breakout role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-nominated Boogie Nights. She’s repped by Gersh and Vault Entertainment.

Known for his role on Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse, James can currently be seen on Netflix’s hit series Outer Banks, as well as the UMC series A House Divided, which earned him a Daytime Emmy Nomination. On the film side, James was seen in Nicholas Sparks’ adaptation of The Choice and the independent feature Comeback Dad. He’s repped by J Pervis Talent Agency, Integral Artists,and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Eshete most recently starred in Macro’s acclaimed film Really Love alongside Kofi Siriboe, Uzo Aduba and Blair Underwood which premiered at SXSW. Past credits include Netflix’s It’s Bruno and the Max Landis-helmed Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency on BBC America. She is also currently recurring on Showtime’s Billions. Eschete is repped by Gersh.

Bass is repped by Strategic and Take 3 Talent Agency.