Adam Wingard To Direct ‘Hardcore’ For Universal And Robert Kirkman

Coming off directing the widely successful Godzilla vs. Kong, Adam Wingard has signed on to direct Hardcore for Universal Pictures. The pic is based on an original story outline written by Robert Kirkman (creator of The Walking Dead, co-creator of Invincible) and is based on the Skybound/Image comic book series created by Kirkman and Marc Silvestri (Cyber Force, Rise of the Magi).

Hardcore is an action/sci-fi thriller following a soldier’s journey as he saves the world without getting his hands dirty. In the comics series, Volume 1 was written by Andy Diggle with art by Alessandro Vitti, and Volume 2 was written by Brandon Thomas and Francis Portela.

Wingard will co-write the film adaptation alongside emerging talent Will Simmons, who wrote reboots for Sleepy Hollow and Internal Affairs, both at Paramount. He previously adapted Day Men for Universal and Boom Studios. Skybound and Wingard’s Montauk Chair are producing. Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst will produce on behalf of Skybound. Wingard will executive produce. Universal Pictures’ EVP Production Matt Reilly will oversee the project for the studio.

Wingard is coming off the biggest box office hit since the pandemic shut down theaters with Godzilla vs. Kong, which grossed $432 million worldwide including $96 million domestically. Warner Bros was so happy with the film, Wingard is now attached to direct another film in that MonsterVerse.

Wingard is repped by CAA, Grandview and Morris Yorn. Simmons is repped by UTA, Grandview and Mckuin Franekl Whitehead.