Adam Levine Returns To ‘The Voice’ For Season Finale Performance

Adam Levine will return to NBC’s The Voice for a season finale performance with Maroon 5.

NBC shared that the former coach will come back as part of a number of musical performance set to close out the current cycle. Levine departed the singing competition series in 2019 after 16 seasons. Upon his exit, Levine explained his departure, noting that “it was time to move on.” He and Maroon 5 will perform “Beautiful Mistakes” featuring Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Additional performers set to take the stage for the live finale on Tuesday, May 25 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT are Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg with DJ Battlecat, former coach Gwen Stefani and Saweetie, Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, Lauren Diagle, Ben Platt and Kelsea Ballerini.

The season finale will also see coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend perform with their final artists.

News of Levine and Stefani’s returns to The Voice stage comes just days after NBC revealed that the long-running singing competition show will opt for one cycle per year. The Voice will return on Tuesday nights in the fall for its 21st cycle, featuring Ariana Grande as a coach, but will not return in the early spring. Grande will join Shelton, Clarkson and Legend for the upcoming fall cycle.

The Voice is produced by MGM Television, Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.