ABC Pilots Update: Drama ‘Acts Of Crime’, Comedies ‘Black Don’t Crack’, ‘Bucktown’ Not Moving Forward

ABC has passed on three more pilots. Drama Acts of Crime and comedies Black Don’t Crack and Bucktown will not be picked up to series. They join comedy pilot Adopted, whose team was notified of ABC’s decision not to proceed with it Thursday night.

None of these pilots had stood out in the past months or so, with the frontrunners among ABC’s 2021 pilots produced before the upfronts, The Wonder Years, Queens, Maggie and Abbott Elementary all landing series pickups earlier today.

Meanwhile, several pilots were left in consideration for midseason, including Kevin Costner’s National Parks Investigation, which was filmed but not finished in time for the upfronts, drama pilots Epic, Promised Land and Dark Horse, which have not been shot, and off-cycle drama pilot Triage, which has undergone recuts with conflicting results.

Acts of Crime, written and directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, marked Esmail’s first foray into broadcast television.

Written and directed by Esmail, Acts of Crime is described as a unique spin on the crime procedural. No other details had been revealed. The project hailed from Esmail, UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Esmail is under a deal, and ABC Signature. Esmail executive produced with his Esmail Corp partner Chad Hamilton. The project was co-produced by UCP and ABC Signature.

Newcomer Candace Grace had been tapped as the lead, along with series regulars Molly Price, Peter Mark Kendall and newcomer Josiah Cross.

Multi-camera comedy Black Don’t Crack (fka Untitled Regina Hicks) hailed from writer/executive producer Regina Hicks and exec producers Viola Davis & Julius Tennon and Larry Wilmore. It starred Sherri Shepherd, Tahj Mowry, Beth Grant, Isaiah Mustafa with Essence Atkins and Tisha Campbell rounding out the lead cast.

The comedy, produced by ABC Signature, followed three former sorority sisters, played by Shepherd, Atkins and Campbell, who lost touch after college and reunite during a pivotal point in their lives.

Kelly Parks directed the pilot. Andrew Wang executive produced and Shepard served as producer.

Multi-camera family comedy Bucktown hailed from The Conners‘ co-executive producer Emily Wilson. Bucktown was written and executive produced by Wilson. The Conners’ Tom Werner and Sara Gilbert also executive produced.

The show followed Amy, who, after being dumped by her boyfriend and kicked out of her apartment on the eve of a big promotion, finds refuge at her mom’s house in the blue-collar neighborhood where she grew up. Amy reconnects with her teenage niece living there due to her sister’s latest rehab stint and resolves to stay when she realizes that her mom and niece aren’t quite equipped to go it alone.

The pilot was produced by ABC Signature and exec produced by Marc Provissiero, principal at management firm Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Mandy Summers.