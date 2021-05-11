Andrew Dymburt, Kenneth Moton Get New Roles At ABC News In Changes To Overnight Shift

Andrew Dymburt and Kenneth Moton are getting new roles at ABC News, with Dymburt being named co-anchor of the overnight broadcasts World News Now and America This Morning, and Moton returning to the D.C. bureau.

Dymburt joined ABC News last year as a multi-platform reporter based in Washington, and since then has covered the pandemic, the Capitol riot, the 2020 presidential election and Joe Biden’s administration. He previously covered breaking news and politics at WSVN-TV in South Florida.

Moton started at ABC News in 2015 as a multi-platform reporter in D.C., and covered politics including the 2016 election. In 2019, he was named co-anchor of ABC News Now and America This Morning, and led overnight coverage of major news stories along with Janai Norman and then Mona Kosar Abdi. He also reported on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the Derek Chauvin trial. He previously worked as a reporter at WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.

World News Now launched in 1991, just as networks devoted resources to overnight news programs. America This Morning grew out of an early morning show started in 1982. Galen Gordon, the news division’s senior vice president for talent strategy and development, wrote in a memo to staffers that World News Now has topped the adults 25-54 demo, while America This Morning has been No. 1 “across the board.”