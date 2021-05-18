ABC Chief Craig Erwich On More ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoffs & ‘The Goldbergs’ End Date

It came down to the wire for three long-running ABC series that had been rumored to potentially be nearing the end their runs, Grey’s Anatomy, The Goldbergs and black-ish. All were ultimately renewed for next season, black-ish for an eighth and final installment. The upcoming seasons of Grey’s Anatomy and The Goldbergs were not announced as final chapters, and Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, this morning said that “we will take Grey’s Anatomy for as long as we can,” an indication that the network would like to go beyond the upcoming eighteenth season.

Similarly, on The Goldbergs, “we have not made any of these decisions,” Erwich told Deadline. “We are just excited that the show is coming back. It’s been such a prominent part of our Wednesday lineup. It’s a huge priority for us and a huge point of pride for us.”

Leading to Grey’s renewal and in light of the big success of the Grey’s Anatomy/spinoff Station 19 combo, with the integrated universe reinvigorating both shows, there was talk earlier this season that another spinoff from the venerable medical drama may be in the offing.

“The show is historic in its impact and its popularity. It’s been seminal — and not just for ABC — for the last 17 years, and it has a fertile landscape of characters and stories, so we are always open to any iteration that will serve the show and the fans,” Erwich said.

Before Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy spawned another long-running spinoff, Private Practice.

As for when decisions need to be made if the upcoming installments of Grey’s Anatomy and The Goldbergs would be last, “each show has its own production calendar year and timeline for decision-making,” Erwich said. “We just picked up these series so our focus right now is on making them the most incredible seasons that we can and launching them in the fall.”