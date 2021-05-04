You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Witcher’ Writer Jenny Klein Strikes First-Look Deal With Blumhouse TV, Boards ‘The Thing About Pam’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

A. Zell Williams, Playwright & ‘American Soul’ Scribe, Signs With Verve

A. Zell Williams
Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Verve has signed A. Zell Williams, a playwright and writer whose credits include Law & Order: SVU, American Soul and Next, for representation in all areas.

Williams has a long history of writing both nationally and internationally in theater. Williams received the Terrence McNally Award, from the late Tony-winning playwright, in 2013. His play, Down Past Passyunk, won the 2014 Barrymore Award for Best New Work.

The scribe is the inaugural recipient of the Tow Foundation’s Playwright Residency for the Public Theater. His works have been developed by Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Victory Gardens Theatre, and London’s Royal Court. He is a former member of Ars Nova’s Play Group and is a current member of New Dramatists.

Williams continues to be represented by Noah Rosen and Michael Claassen with Writ Large and attorneys Nina Shaw and Lily Tillers at Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein, & Lezcano.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad