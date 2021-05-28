‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Loud On Thursday Night With $4.8M Previews, ‘Cruella’ Sees $1.4M

After being delayed 15 months by the pandemic, Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II, directed by John Krasinski, finally hit the screen last night, making $4.8M. That’s an amazing start: The original A Quiet Place had Thursday night previews of $4.3M back in April 2018.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Cruella, which is also available on Disney+ Premier for $29.99, grossed $1.4M last night.

A Quiet Place Part II, which reteams Krasinski with his wife Emily Blunt, is booked at 3,700 theaters and also playing in Imax, Dolby and PLF. Previews began at 5 p.m. Thursday. Paramount is hoping for a 4-day that’s north of $30M. Cruella is playing at 3,892 sites and is expected to do around $17M, though rival studios are seeing a much higher figure.

Paramount arguably is the first studio to begin reporting Thursday night preview figures. Many have shied away from doing so, even as exhibition has returned, given the fact that numbers haven’t been so robust. However, this weekend marks the start of summer with a consistent supply of product. A Quiet Place Part II‘s top theaters came from Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, New York, Phoenix, El Paso, Austin, Pharr (Texas), Albuquerque, Fresno (California) and Dallas.

As for the biggest opening day since late-March 2020 when the pandemic began in earnest, that belongs to the Warner Bros./HBO Max release of Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong, which grossed $9.6M at 2,409 theaters or $3,980 per location. That monster movie went on to post a 3-day of $31.6M and a 5-day of $48.1M, and it’s the best start we’ve seen during Covid. New Line/HBO Max’s Mortal Kombat ranks as the second-best opening day and weekend during the pandemic with with $9M and $23.3M, respectively.

We’ll have more updates for you as they come.