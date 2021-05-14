‘A Million Little Things’ Renewed For Season 4 By ABC

ABC has picked up a fourth season of A Million Little Things.

A Million Little Things has seen solid ratings this season, growing to a 2.57 rating this season among Adults 18-49 after 35 days of delayed viewing across linear and digital platforms, nearly 5 times its Live+Same Day rating (0.54 rating). In addition, A Million Little Things picks up another +5.47 million Total Viewers with 35 days of multiplatform viewing to average 8.86 million viewers this season.

Written by DJ Nash, the ensemble drama series revolves around a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances.



A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday Rodrigues as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Nash is creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and James Griffiths are executive producers. A Million Little Things is produced by ABC Studios and Kapital Entertainment.