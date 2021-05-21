Hunting The Next ‘A Discovery Of Witches’ & ‘Humans’, AMC Networks Centralizes International Programming Group Across Linear & Streaming

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks is bringing together its international programming group across its linear cable networks and streaming services in a bid to find its next global hit.

The company has expanded the scope and focus of the group, which will be led by Kristin Jones, as it searches for follow up shows to the likes of A Discovery of Witches, Humans and The Night Manager.

Jones, who has been at AMC Networks since 2014, becomes EVP, International Programming and will oversee the group searching for global commissions, co-productions and acquisitions, across its linear networks AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV and streaming services Acorn TV, Sundance Now and the newly launched AMC+.

Other global shows include McMafia, State of the Union, Top of the Lake and Riviera as well as Gangs of London and The Salisbury Poisonings.

Jones’ team now includes Catherine Mackin, Don Klees, Shannon Cooper and Noel Manzano.

Former UKTV executive Mackin is managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises, Acorn TV’s U.K.-based development division, which works with producers, distributors, writers and broadcasters in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and beyond to commission, co-produce and co-finance English-language scripted shows.

AME has commissioned series such as Agatha Raisin, Keeping Faith, Queens of Mystery, The Reluctant Madame Blanc, Harry Wild, Whitstable Pearl, a reboot of P.D. James iconic detective Dalgleish, Under the Vines, and The Chelsea Detective.

Klees, SVP, Programming at Acorn TV has spearheaded Acorn TV’s programing slate for two decades through licensing content for the platform and developing series such as Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries and My Life is Murder. Cooper, VP, Programming at Sundance Now, is responsible for developing and acquiring new and library content for the platform, particularly international drama, true crime and documentaries. Manzano, VP, International Programming at AMC Networks, joined the company in 2019 and is focused on identifying and developing original content for its linear entertainment networks and, more recently, its streaming platforms.

“Great shows can come from anywhere, and as we increasingly orient our company around AMC+ and our targeted streaming businesses, working independently and also in concert with our linear television networks, we think there are some real benefits and opportunities associated with having one dedicated group scouring the globe and building the relationships that will continue to deliver high-quality, distinctive, buzzy and pop culture-driving programming,” said Dan McDermott, President of Original Programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “These are the shows that help define our relationships with viewers, across all of our networks and streaming services, and Kristin has demonstrated her ability to lead this critically important and expanded group.”