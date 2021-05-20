‘A Christmas Retreat’ Feature Sets Krystal Joy Brown & Curtis Hamilton

EXCLUSIVE: Krystal Joy Brown and Curtis Hamilton will lead independent feature, A Christmas Retreat from producers Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren under their production banner, The Ninth House. Helgren will also write and direct.

The story follows Mikaela Leighton (Brown) a beautiful, successful writer of a witty, single-girl-in-the-city series Maya Takes The Town. Mikaela’s late mother was also a famous author, known for hosting an intimate writer’s retreat with a handful of burgeoning writers. This year, Mikaela is knee-deep in the throes of her famous series’ very last book-but having a tough time finding the proper ending, she decides the inspiration she needs is to revive her mother’s renowned writer’s retreat at her father, Irving Leighton’s (James Black) snowy chalet.

Amongst the handful of quirky writers to attend is handsome Levi Mcguire (Hamilton) who is not only a fan of Mikaela’s mother, but who has also been assigned to write a story about her late mother’s legacy. Levi, a dedicated writer of nonfiction, immediately starts off on the wrong foot with Mikaela, but as they participate in various holiday activities and challenges, Mikaela soon starts to see and appreciate Levi’s fearless outlook on life and love, and it soon seems like a romance is blossoming between them amidst the whimsical holiday backdrop. But when Mikaela is finally inspired to give her fictional character the happy ending she deserves, she wonders if love has found her in real life as well, but suddenly retreats from Levi just before Christmas when she discovers his intentions of writing about her mother’s legacy.

Additional cast include Meg Steedle as Olive Olsen, Gavyn Michaels as Keifer, Dawnn Lewis as Sharon Samuels, Max Emerson as Mitchell, Samantha Quan as Gigi, and Renee Ashton as Tracy.

Brown previously appeared in such movies as One Royal Holiday, Victor Crowley and Englishman in L.A: The Movie. Her TV appearances include Law & Order SVU, The Equalizer, and Castle. She is repped by the NY office of the Talent House.

Hamilton played Dr. Dre in Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le. His TV credits include Castle and Rizzoli & Isles. He is repped by Innovative Artists, CESD, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

Ninth House Films is a full-service production company co-founded by Federici and Helgren. Ninth House Film’s most recently produced the holiday film, Dashing in December, written and directed by Helgren, which aired on The Paramount Network last December. They are currently in post-production on Whose Child, a socially conscious film about domestic child abuse starring Anna Schafer as well as Breast Cancer Bucket List, starring Kelly Hu. The Ninth House is repped by Bradley Garrett, Esq.