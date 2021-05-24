‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Renewed For Season 3 By HBO

HBO has picked up a third season of Robin Thede’s Emmy-nominated sketch comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show, executive produced by Issa Rae. The renewal comes just ahead of Friday’s Season 2 finale.

“Robin continues to break new ground in the world of sketch comedy,” said Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Comedy Programming. “She delivered a hilariously sharp second season, and we’re looking forward to seeing where Robin, Issa Rae and the A Black Lady Sketch Show team take us in Season 3.”

Created, written by and starring Thede, A Black Lady Sketch Show has broken new ground in sketch comedy TV. Season 2 again featured a core cast of Black women living relatable experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.

“Making A Black Lady Sketch Show is a dream come true, and I’m honored to continue our incredible series and wonderful partnership with HBO, Issa Rae, Jax Media and our entire producing team,” said Thede. “I can’t wait to push the show even further in Season 3 and to keep delivering the laugh-out-loud content our audience loves to see. I see this show as a budding comedy institution, where Black women can play fully realized, non-stereotypical characters, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue to create that space for today’s premier comedians.”

In addition to Thede, Season 2 also featured Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend.

Season 1 of A Black Lady Sketch Show received three Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Directing for a Variety Series and Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Angela Bassett.

Thede executive produces with Rae for Hoorae. Dave Becky also executive produces with Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment, along with Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch for Jax Media. Laurne Ashley Smith is head writer/co-executive producer. Deniese Davis and Montrel McKay produce for Hoorae and John Skidmore produces for Jax Media.