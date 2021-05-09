‘9-1-1’ & Spinoff ‘9-1-1 Lone Star’ Renewed By Fox For 2021-22 Season, Network Teases Crossover Episode

Fox has renewed both 9-1-1 and spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star for new seasons. The network has ordered a fifth season of the hit first-responders procedural drama series 9-1-1 from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, and a third season of spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star.

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are Fox’s top two scripted so the renewals are not a surprise. 9-1-1 will return to the fall after its fourth season premiered in January due to the pandemic, while 9-1-1: Lone Star, which also premiered its first two seasons in January, will return midseason.

Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox, also teased a crossover event between the two shows for next season.

Created by Murphy, Falchuk and Minear, 9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt star, with Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman in series-regular roles. WWE superstar Ronda Rousey recurs.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director on the series. Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray and Kristen Reidel also serve as executive producers.

Starring Rob Lowe and Gina Torres, Austin, TX-set 9-1-1: Lone Star follows Owen (Lowe), a sophisticated New York firefighter who, along with his son, relocates to the Texas capital and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Torres replaced Liv Tyler as co-lead of season two due to circumstances related to family and travel during the pandemic.

Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works and Rafael Silva also star.

9-1-1: Lone Star is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and showrunner Tim Minear are creators and executive producers. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett and Lowe also serves as EPs.

The current season finales for both series air on Monday, May 24.