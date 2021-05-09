‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Ups Brianna Baker To Series Regular For Season 3

Brianna Baker, who recurred heavily on the first two seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming third season of the Fox drama series.

Baker plays Paramedic Nancy Gillian, who works at the 126 under Captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres). Nancy began working alongside T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein), when her late partner tragically lost his life on a call. Baker has appeared in 20 episodes over the two seasons.

Starring Rob Lowe and Torres, Austin, TX-set 9-1-1: Lone Star follows Owen (Lowe), a sophisticated New York firefighter who, along with his son, relocates to the Texas capital and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works and Rafael Silva also star.

9-1-1: Lone Star was recently renewed for its third season, and will premiere midseason.

The 9-1-1 spinoff is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett and Rob Lowe are executive producers.

Baker is a Chicago Second City and iO alum. Her credits include Showtime’s House of Lies, Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave, ABC’s Kevin From Work and Adam Ruins Everything. She can also be seen in supporting roles in indie features Friendsgiving and Suicide Kale, which won the Audience Award at Outfest in 2016. She was a member of the 2018 CBS Diversity Showcase and a former Senior Producer at Westbrook Media. Baker is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.