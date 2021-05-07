‘7th & Union’ Duo Anthony Nardolillo & Broken English Productions Re-Team For Crime Pic ‘Shelter’

EXCLUSIVE: Broken English Productions has set Anthony Nardolillo to direct crime-action heist feature Shelter, marking their second collaboration after Omar Chaparro starrer 7th & Union.

The film centers on the head of a secret organization who assembles a crew to steal back artwork plundered during World War II from a modern day, Neo-Nazi billionaire oligarch. Filming is scheduled for this summer in Los Angeles.

Produced by Jolene Rodriguez (7th & Union) of Broken English Productions and financed by Ruben Islas’ Grandave Capital, the film is an original screenplay by Michael Corcoran with Stanley Preschutti of Grandave Capital and Frank Mayor of Cinevision Global serving as executive producers.

7th & Union will get its world premiere on June 2 as the opening night movie of the upcoming 2021 Los Angeles Latino Film Festival.

Jolene Rodriguez said: “After seeing Anthony’s directorial debut Shine with no budget in NY and then following up with 7th & Union in the middle of a pandemic while pulling strong performances with limited 10-hour days, it was a no brainer to tap him for Shelter. His unique vision and hustle are the perfect recipe to bring this movie to life.”

Added Nardolillo: “Shelter brings me the opportunity to shoot a different film genre. I look forward to delivering an entertaining mainstream movie with top Latinx talent and crew.”