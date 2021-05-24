Adam Driver-Led ‘65’ From Sam Raimi & ‘Quiet Place’ Writers Gets 2022 Sony Release Date

Sony Pictures has set a summer 2022 release date for 65, a film starring Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt. The pic will hit theaters nearly a year from now, on May 13, with plot details still being kept under wraps.

Scott Beck, left, and Bryan Woods Michael Buckner/Deadline

Written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods — who together scripted A Quiet Place — 65 marks a reunion for the duo with producer Sam Raimi. They wrote and directed an episode of his Quibi series 50 States of Fright last year.

If plans hold amid the Covid-sparked release-date turmoil of recent — and, likely, future — weeks and months, 65 would open against an untitled Blumhouse project from Universal. That’s the only wide opener set for May 13, 2022, thus far.

Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi also produce alongside, Woods and Raimi. Doug Merrifield is the executive producer.