20th Century Acquires Revisionist ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Pic ‘Rosaline’ With Kaitlyn Dever Attached To Star; 21 Laps Producing

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century Studios has picked up Rosaline, a comedic and revisionist take on Romeo & Juliet that has Kaitlyn Dever attached to star. The film had been at MGM but recently hit the market, and after being quickly acquired by 20th Century, the studio also tapped Karen Maine to direct. 21 Laps, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing.

The script is based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle and is a modern twist on the classic tale of Romeo and Juliet, we see “the most famous love story ever told” through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline, a sharp but idealistic young woman—who happens to be Romeo’s recent ex. What begins as an attempt to foil the famous romance and win back her guy becomes a journey of self-discovery as she ultimately works to help get the star-crossed lovers back together.

(500) Days of Summer scribes Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber penned the script. Emily Morris & Becca Edelman are overseeing for 21 Laps Sarah Shepard is overseeing for 20th Century.

Dever has become 20th Century’s go-to talent as of late as they also recently acquired the package No One Will Save You with Dever attached to star and Brian Duffield on board to write and direct.

The rising star has been filling her dance card as of late, coming on to No One Will Save You and joining George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Billie Lourd in Working Title’s Ticket go Paradise.

Dever is coming off the comedy Booksmart and the limited series Unbelievable, the latter earning her a Golden Globe nomination. She is shooting the Hulu limited series Dopesick alongside Michael Keaton and next will be seen in Stephen Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen for Universal and Marc Platt Productions, scheduled for release September 24. She is represented by UTA and Felker Toczek.

Maine most recently adapted her own short Yes God, Yes, that stars Natalie Dyer and was acquired by Vertical Entertainment following its 2019 SXSW premiere. She is repped by WME, 42 and Granderson Des Rochers.